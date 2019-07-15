Brad Arthur Opens Up On What It's Like Coaching "Good Bloke" Blake Ferguson

TRIPLE M ROCKS FOOTY

4 hours ago

Article heading image for Brad Arthur Opens Up On What It's Like Coaching "Good Bloke" Blake Ferguson

AAP

Blake Ferguson's career in the NRL is going from strength-to-strength. 

Having won the 2018 NRL Premiership with the Roosters, 'Fergo' made the big-money move to the Parramatta Eels at the start of this season, currently playing a starring role in the club's push to make the finals. 

The 29-year-old also completed his Origin redemption by putting on the final pass for James Tedesco's series-winning try in the Origin decider. 

Ferguson's club-coach Brad Arthur joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and was asked what's it's like coaching the Origin winger. 

"He takes a lot of energy out of me but he gives a lot back to the team," Arthur joked. 

LISTEN TO BRAD ARTHUR'S COMMENTS HERE:

Arthur, also opened up on the Eels season so far as the club look to cement their place in the finals; hear the full chat below. 

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs