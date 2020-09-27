Brad Arthur Reveals Dylan Brown's Injury Status Ahead On Finals Showdown Against The Storm

Brad Arthur Reveals Dylan Brown's Injury Status Ahead On Finals Showdown Against The Storm

Dylan Brown's season was feared to be over after going down with a syndesmosis injury when the Eels were touched up by the Rabbitohs 38-0 in late August. 

Brown underwent surgery and was initially ruled out indefinitely.

Although there's a chance Brown could return in next Saturday night's finals clash with the Storm, according to coach Brad Arthur who opened up on his injury status on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

Arthur also opened up on the Eels securing a top four finish and previewed their upcoming final against the Storm; hear the full chat below.

