Brad Cox Announces Drinking Virtual Tour

Article heading image for Brad Cox Announces Drinking Virtual Tour

Image: supplied

Triple M Country is proud to Present Brad Cox Virtual Drinking Tour.

During restrictions on live performance Sony Music and Triple M Country are teaming up to deliver the ultimate intimate performance via Facebook live stream.

Spend Friday night with Brad Cox to celebrate his new single Drinking Season.
Grab a cold one and the bags the best position on your couch for Brad Cox’s Virtual Drinking Season Tour.

Show details and RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/bradcoxofficial/ 

Show One: Friday Jun 5

Show Two: Sunday Jun 7

Show Three: Thursday Jun 11

Show Four: Saturday July 11

Catch up with Brad Cox talking about his song writing process:

Get your copy of Drinking Season and Brad Cox merch here 

Hear Drinking Season by Brad Cox on Triple M Country. 
Listen on DAB radio, online and on the Triple M App.

Cassie Walker

9 June 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

