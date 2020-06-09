Brad Cox Announces Drinking Virtual Tour
JUST IN
Image: supplied
Triple M Country is proud to Present Brad Cox Virtual Drinking Tour.
During restrictions on live performance Sony Music and Triple M Country are teaming up to deliver the ultimate intimate performance via Facebook live stream.
Spend Friday night with Brad Cox to celebrate his new single Drinking Season.
Grab a cold one and the bags the best position on your couch for Brad Cox’s Virtual Drinking Season Tour.
Show details and RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/bradcoxofficial/
Show One: Friday Jun 5
Show Two: Sunday Jun 7
Show Three: Thursday Jun 11
Show Four: Saturday July 11
Catch up with Brad Cox talking about his song writing process:
Get your copy of Drinking Season and Brad Cox merch here
Hear Drinking Season by Brad Cox on Triple M Country.
