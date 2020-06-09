Brad Cox Announces Drinking Virtual Tour

Triple M Country is proud to Present Brad Cox Virtual Drinking Tour.



During restrictions on live performance Sony Music and Triple M Country are teaming up to deliver the ultimate intimate performance via Facebook live stream.



Spend Friday night with Brad Cox to celebrate his new single Drinking Season.

Grab a cold one and the bags the best position on your couch for Brad Cox’s Virtual Drinking Season Tour.

Show details and RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/bradcoxofficial/

Show One: Friday Jun 5

Show Two: Sunday Jun 7

Show Three: Thursday Jun 11

Show Four: Saturday July 11



Catch up with Brad Cox talking about his song writing process:



Get your copy of Drinking Season and Brad Cox merch here



Hear Drinking Season by Brad Cox on Triple M Country.

Listen on DAB radio, online and on the Triple M App.