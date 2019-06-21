Brad Cox New Music Video "Rusty Strings" [WATCH]

Brand new music video Rusty Strings from two-times Golden Guitar nominee Brad Cox. The song reflects the past 18 months for Brad. From winning Tamworth’s Star Maker, touring festivals, international support slots, selling out his own shows and seeing fans support and listen to his music. DOWNLOAD SINGLE



The other side to this song is remembering all the hard work Brad has put in over the last 10 years. Playing music to no audience and trying to figure out how to make it all happen. Then the stars align and things start going well and the people who ignored you, didn’t answer phone calls, emails and never came to a show, are now wanting to be a part of the ride.

This song is a middle finger in the air to all that didn't believe but most of all it's a salute to the people and places that moulded and supported Brad and the foundation for his music.

“ It was really cool to create this clip for Rusty Strings. The main focus for this video was to show the kind of camaraderie my band and I have together.”



“I love these boys and I love being on stage, touring and making music with them. I believe my team, band and I captured this really well, hope you dig it!!”