Brad Cox Releases New Song "Rusty Strings"

Already a big live favourite RUSTY STRINGS follows a huge breakout year for Brad in 2018. Taking out Star Maker, opening shows for Randy Houser, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont plus selling out his own shows.

In January this year Brad hit Tamworth for his own ticketed show where he filled the Albert Hotel with 450 sweat soaked fans. In March, Brad was a late call up for CMC Rocks where he blew the lid off the Jack Daniels White Rabbit Saloon and had the 3,500 strong crowd singing along word for word on his hits. With such a massive response, Brad was then offered the opening spot on the Brett Eldredge and Jon Pardi Australian tour earlier this month.

Rusty Strings is a reflection of the past 18 months for me. From winning Star Maker, touring festivals, selling out shows and seeing fans support and listen to my music, it means the world!!





The other side to this song is remembering all the hard work over the last 10 years. Playing music to no audience and trying to figure out how to make it all happen. Then all of a sudden the stars align and things start going well and the people who ignored you, didn’t answer phone calls, emails and never came to a show, are now wanting to be apart of the journey. This song is a middle finger in the air to all that didn't believe but most of all it's a salute to the people and places that moulded and supported me and the foundation for my music.

I hope you enjoy my new single 'Rusty Strings’.

RUSTY STRINGS TOUR DATES



Saturday July 13 - Moonshiners, Tamworth. (Hats Off To Country)

Friday July 19 - Foundry, Brisbane.

Thursday July 25 - Lansdowne, Sydney.

Friday August 2 - Evenlyn, Melbourne.

Wednesday August 7, The Station, Jindabyne.





