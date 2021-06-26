Brad Crouch Talks About Driving To Marvel Instead Of The MCG

St Kilda midfielder Brad Crouch joined the Saturday Rub to chat last night's big win, and shared that he's still navigating his way around the city of Melbourne in his first year at the club.

Bernie Vince brought the inside word that Crouch had driven to Marvel Stadium instead of the MCG before the match.

Rumour proved that the two young players driving with Crouch were a little concerned about the dilemma!

"We were sort of just on autopilot."

