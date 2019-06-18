Brad Ebert Admits Port Adelaide's Review Of Fremantle Loss Was "Brutal"

Port Adelaide midfielder Brad Ebert has admitted the team's review of their Round 13 loss to Fremantle was "brutal".

The Power, who were leading the match by one point at 3 Quarter Time, where held scoreless in the final term and eventually succumbed to the Dockers by 21-points.

And Ebert, who missed the game after making his return from concussion via the SANFL, admitted on Triple M Adelaide this morning that the review of the loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday afternoon was scathing on some people.