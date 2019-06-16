Brad Fittler Opens Up On His Selection Changes Ahead Of Game II

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has opened up on the selection changes he has made ahead of Origin II next Sunday.

Fittler sensationally dropped 22-year-old Latrell Mitchell while Cody Walker also didn't survive the team from the opening game loss.

Fittler has made five changes from the side that went down to Queensland by four-points with Mitchell, Nic Cotric (injured), David Klemmer (injured), Payne Haas (injured) Josh Morris (dropped), Cody Walker (dropped) and Angus Crichton (dropped) not making the game two squad.

Coming into the side are James Maloney, Tom Trbojevic, Blake Fergusonn, Daniel Saifiti, Tariq Sims, Dale Finucane and Wade Graham.

Their opponents have also made changes although all of Queensland's are forced due to injury.