Brad Fittler Reckons He "Nailed" The Blues Interchange Despite Criticism

Despite widespread criticism, NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons he "nailed" the Blues Interchange rotations in Origin 1.

The opening Origin game saw Cody Walker hooked while David Klemmer, Angus Crichton and Cameron Murray play 50+ minutes straight with Klemmer not returning after his stint.

And according to Fittler, in hindsight the Blues coaching staffed "nailed" their rotations.

