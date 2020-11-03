Brad Fittler's Ominous Warning For Queensland Ahead Of Origin Opener
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has fired an ominous warning shot at Queensland ahead of Wednesday night's Origin opener.
"The clubs must be doing a great job because from last year they've stepped up another level," Fittler told Triple M.
"They attack everything, they are so competitive... a big congrats to their clubs.
"I don't underestimate anything Queensland can do but they are going to have to play a NSW team that's better than last year."
'Freddy' also discussed how his three Origin debutants have handled camp ahead of Wednesday night's blockbuster; hear the full chat below.