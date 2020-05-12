Brad Fittler Sledges MG, Laughs About Jimmy Maloney Ringing Him For The 5/8 Spot & Weighs In On The Flu Shot Debate

Article heading image for Brad Fittler Sledges MG, Laughs About Jimmy Maloney Ringing Him For The 5/8 Spot & Weighs In On The Flu Shot Debate

Any chat with Brad "Freddie" Fittler is guaranteed to be a laugh but the NSW coach has never been in finer form than his latest interview with Triple M.

Fittler joined The Rush Hour with MG on Monday for a hilarious conversation that saw him veer from dry-retching at MG to joking about James Maloney knocking down the door to re-join the Blues squad.

The latter came up when the 48-year-old was speaking about who he thought would be putting their hand up for the "interesting" spot of five-eighth, with Fittler throwing Mitch Moses' name into the ring.

Listen below:

Fittler also couldn't help laughing when the topic of flu shots came up saying that in his playing days, the club's doctor was "dead set like a darts player".

"To risk your livelihood and put everyone under a lot of pressure... i just think, you know what? Get the shot," Freddie said.

"Please, just get the shot!" 

And speaking of doctors: Fittler had MG and Liam in stitches when recounting his experience being tested for COVID-19, explaining that he'd started to feel crook when he came home from Townsville.

Listen below:

All of that and many, many more laughs in The Rush Hour with MG's extended interview with Brad Fittler, below or available now on the Triple M app.

18 hours ago

