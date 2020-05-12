Brad Fittler Sledges MG, Laughs About Jimmy Maloney Ringing Him For The 5/8 Spot & Weighs In On The Flu Shot Debate

Any chat with Brad "Freddie" Fittler is guaranteed to be a laugh but the NSW coach has never been in finer form than his latest interview with Triple M.

Fittler joined The Rush Hour with MG on Monday for a hilarious conversation that saw him veer from dry-retching at MG to joking about James Maloney knocking down the door to re-join the Blues squad.

The latter came up when the 48-year-old was speaking about who he thought would be putting their hand up for the "interesting" spot of five-eighth, with Fittler throwing Mitch Moses' name into the ring.

Fittler also couldn't help laughing when the topic of flu shots came up saying that in his playing days, the club's doctor was "dead set like a darts player".

"To risk your livelihood and put everyone under a lot of pressure... i just think, you know what? Get the shot," Freddie said.

"Please, just get the shot!"

And speaking of doctors: Fittler had MG and Liam in stitches when recounting his experience being tested for COVID-19, explaining that he'd started to feel crook when he came home from Townsville.

