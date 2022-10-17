Brad Haddin Backs Glenn Maxwell To Bounce Back During The World Cup

Former Australian gloveman Brad Haddin has backed Glenn Maxwell to turn his form around during the T20 World Cup.

Maxwell has endured a lean patch of form recently, but showed glimpses of his potential with 23 off 16 in the warm up game against India yesterday.

Haddin believes that Maxwell is the man can win us the World Cup if he's given the license to play his natural game regardless of match scenario.

"I actually never worry about Glenn Maxwell's form..."

"He's also box office and he loves the big occasion."

"Let's put the shackles off Glenn Maxwell for this World Cup and if we do that, he can win us a World Cup."

