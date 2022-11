Aaron Finch did little to silence the critics on Tuesday night, making a 42-ball unbeaten 31 in Australia's first win of the T20 World Cup over Sri Lanka.

And Triple M Cricket's Brad Haddin has made his thoughts clear on what the future holds for our T20 skipper.

"In a perfect world you'd like to see Aaron Finch holding the trophy up at the MCG," Hadds said on the Willow Talk Daily podcast.

