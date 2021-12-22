Brad Haddin On Andrew John's T20 Debut

Triple M's Brad Haddin re-lived the time that Andrew Johns chucked the pads on for New South Wales in the early days of the Big Bash League. 

Hads told Willow Talk about the whole experience, including Joey showing up a bit worse for wear to his debut game. 

Haddin went on to say that he didn't exactly fill Johns with confidence before he went out to bat! 

"They're gonna knock your head off! That's all they are thinking. Ben Hilfenhaus is going try and hit ya..."

