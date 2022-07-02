Brad Haddin On Australia's Dominant Test Win Over Sri Lanka

Triple M Cricket

Article heading image for Brad Haddin On Australia's Dominant Test Win Over Sri Lanka

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin joined Adelaide's Dead Set Legends to discuss the fallout from the Aussies dominant test win over Sri Lanka!

Chatting live from Galle, Haddin spoke on the most impressive moments as Australia claimed victory inside three days - including Travis Head's bowling performance and the role of Cameron 

"He was outstanding. He didn't get much runs with the bat, he was under an injury cloud but boy he bowled two of the best balls you'll see in a long time," Haddin said.

LISTEN HERE:

Brad Haddin
Sri Lanka
Test Cricket
Triple M Cricket
