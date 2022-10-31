Brad Haddin On Potential Aaron Finch Injury Replacements

Aaron Finch made a welcome return to form on Monday night against Ireland, top scoring with 63 at the T20 World Cup - but it may have come at a cost.

Finch confirming he injured his hamstring during the innings, putting the rest of his World Cup campaign in doubt.

And Triple M's Brad Haddin has told LiSTNR's Willow Talk who he'd bring into the Aussie eleven if the skipper is ruled out - believing it could create multiple changes to the line-up.

"I'd imagine (Cameron) Green is a front runner," Hadds said.

"I'd like to find a spot for Steve Smith.. but I think the easy thing to do is to bring Cameron Green up."

