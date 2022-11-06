Brad Haddin On South Africa At World Cups: “We Always Thought They Couldn’t Handle The Big Moments”

After South Africa crashed out of the T20 World Cup following a loss to the Netherlands, Brad Haddin spoke on Willow Talk Daily about how Australian sides of his era approached playing the Proteas in crunch world cup situations.

LISTEN HERE:

"We always thought deep down that they couldn’t handle the big moments," Hads said.

"When it came to those really big occasions in a world cup, that they didn’t trust that they could get through.

"They hadn’t done it, they had a lot of history behind that, and I think one of the things that we used to speak about was that they started to believe the hype.

"They started to believe that they couldn’t win the big moments, and you started to play on that as the game went on. You were never out of the game."

Catch every episode of Willow Talk Daily here:

Hads said the Proteas have to start trusting their processes more in big moments.

"You’d see times where they’re in total control, and then all of a sudden things would just unravel, and all that comes from is just not trusting yourself and freezing up in those big moments," he said.

"Now there’s a lot of history that’s gone into this, and I don’t know where they go from here."

South Africa have a storied history of remarkable world cup failures, with rain costing them badly in 1992 and 2003, a famous tie in the 1999 semi-final against Australia after Allan Donald froze up instead of taking the match-winning run, batting collapses in knockout games in 2007 and 2011, getting blasted out at the semi-final stage by Grant Elliott in NZ in 2015, and being knocked out of the 2021 T20 World Cup despite only losing one game for the tournament.

After South Africa’s loss Pakistan managed to sneak past the Proteas to lock a semi-final spot in.

Watch Willow Talk on our Youtube channel:

Stream every ball of the summer live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!