Brad Haddin On The Player Who Will Act As India’s Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah

Triple M Cricket’s Brad Haddin says that India should be tapping Hardik Pandya as essentially a replacement for missing quick Jasprit Bumrah.

"This guy’s an out and out match winner Howie," Hads said on Willow Talk Daily.

"Not only just the way he bats, his presence in the field, he wants the ball in the big moments.

"I think you’re gonna see Hardik Pandya take a lot of Bumrah’s overs, you can use him up front, he swings the ball, he can bowl 140kmh."

