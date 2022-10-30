Brad Haddin On What Australia Must Do To Beat Ireland

Triple M Cricket’s Brad Haddin says Australia can beat Ireland and beat them well in Monday night's must-win T-20 World Cup clash at the Gabba.

The former Aussie keeper has told Willow Talk Daily Aaron Finch's men must get their approach right, if they're to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

"I think they're (Ireland) in some trouble here," Hadds said.

"I think we're going to see Australia free their mind up - they know exactly the scenario they need. They have to play attacking, aggressive cricket."

