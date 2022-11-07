Brad Haddin Picks His Top Five Moments From The World Cup So Far

On Willow Talk

Article heading image for Brad Haddin Picks His Top Five Moments From The World Cup So Far

Image: LiSTNR/Getty

After a rollicking group stage of the T20 World Cup, Brad Haddin picked his top five moments from the tournament so far.

LISTEN HERE:

Hads’s top 5 takes in teams as diverse as Ireland, Netherlands, Zimbabwe — and of course Virat Kohli and India!

Catch every episode of Willow Talk Daily here:

Watch Willow Talk on our Youtube channel:

Stream every ball of the summer live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Triple M Newsroom

7 November 2022

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

Cricket
Brad Haddin
Willow Talk
Listen Live!
Cricket
Brad Haddin
Willow Talk
Cricket
Brad Haddin
Willow Talk
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs