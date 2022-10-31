Brad Haddin Reveals Australia's Greatest Lunch Break Operators

Triple M Cricket's Brad Haddin has revealed the player who enjoyed themselves the most during lunch breaks.

The former Aussie keeper has told Willow Talk Daily, former Test team-mate Simon Katich is the best operator he's seen.

"I've never, ever seen anyone consume as much food.."

"When we use to play at Lord's, he was the first up and last to leave the lunchroom."

Haddin said there's daylight between Katich and second on the list - Marnus Labuschagne.

"Marnus was another one .. his plate use to be huge," Haddin said.

