Brad Haddin Reveals The Pep Talk Pat Cummins Gave Nathan Lyon Before He Took His 400th Wicket

Triple M Cricket’s Brad Haddin has revealed the pep talk Pat Cummins gave Nathan Lyon before the Goat took his long awaited 400th wicket in the Gabba Ashes Test.

"I heard a funny thing the new Australian skipper said, Pat Cummins, to him (Lyon)," Hads said on Triple M Cricket’s Willow Talk.

"He was a bit down in the change room, and Patty goes 'mate, I’d rather be on 399 Test wickets trying to get your fourth (sic, he meant 400th) than having to get your first.

"'So pull your head in, and let’s get on with this!'"

Hads, Liam Flanagan and Gus Worland were also joined by Mark Taylor and Izzy Westbury to pick through the Gabba Test, preview the Adelaide Test, discuss which changes Australia and the Poms will make, and Davey Warner’s ribs.

