Brad Haddin Reveals The Time He Kicked His Stumps Over

In light of England's Jos Buttler being dismissed hit wicket in the Adelaide Test match, Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin spilled the beans about the time he did a similar thing.

Haddin told Willow Talk that at the ripe age of 38 he decided to stand on his own stumps to avoid facing 150 km/h thunderbolts in a BBL game!

"He's bowling 150 k's, I was 38 years of age, I've got a beautiful family. I was thinking 'I'm getting out of here'," Haddin said.

