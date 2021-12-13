Brad Haddin's Glowing Appraisal Of Alex Carey's Test Debut

Former Test gloveman Brad Haddin gave Alex Carey a huge tick after his first appearance behind the stumps in the Baggy Green. 

Haddin told Triple M's Willow Talk podcast that he believes Carey is set for a long stint as our Test keeper. 

"I thought Carey was outstanding," Haddin said. 

Haddin said the way the South Australian kept to Nathan Lyon was as impressive as the record 8 catches on debut. 

"I was just super, super proud of him - the way he just slotted in to that role." 

