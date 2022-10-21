Brad Haddin's Hilarious Run In With Virat Kohli In 2015

Brad Haddin re-lived his hilarious run in with Virat Kohli at the SCG in 2015 on Willow Talk Daily this morning.

Kohli had welcomed Hadds to the crease with a verbal barrage, before the Aussie keeper smoked his first ball straight over the bowlers head for six!

Hadds told his side of the story 😂

“He kept saying something to me as I was walking out. Then he walked right to the wicket…”

“If I’m honest Howie, I was trying not to laugh. We were about 5/450!”

"The reason I turned my back is I was trying not make eye contact with anyone because I was about to giggle"

