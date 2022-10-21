Brad Haddin Says India Should Leave Dinesh Karthik Out For Rishabh Pant

Triple M Cricket’s Brad Haddin says that India should leave Dinesh Karthik out of their world cup side for Rishabh Pant.

"On the surface Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding," Hads said on Willow Talk Daily.

"He’s been outstanding since the last IPL, he’s played that finisher role, he’s taken his game to a new level... he's playing an unbelievable role for India, can’t fault what he’s doing.

"I’d drop him."

When asked why, Hads said India should make space for mercurial talent Rishabh Pant.

"Rishabh Pant I think is a superstar of the game and a match winner," he said.

"The one thing you need in a big tournament like this, you want guys that will take the game on.

"They don’t feel the pressure, the bigger the moment the more they wanna be involved in that moment."

