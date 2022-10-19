Brad Haddin Says The Decision To Leave Steve Smith Out For Tim David Is A “Smart Choice”

Triple M Cricket’s Brad Haddin has backed the decision to leave Steve Smith out of the early world cup games for Tim David as a “smart decision” on this morning’s episode of Willow Talk Daily.

LISTEN HERE:

"I expect at some stage Steve Smith will play a role, but you can’t knock Tim David’s form," Hads said.

"We’re not talking about a guy who, he’s ok in this form of the game, we’re talking about a genuine match winner.

"Someone who can turn a total of 160, where it’ll be a close game and then the last four overs he can get the game to 200 and take the game away from the opposition.

"He’s someone that had to be picked."

Catch up on all the episodes so far with the Willow Talk playlist:







Hads said David had been drawing lofty comparisons from a serious judge.

"He (David) has been compared by the great Ricky Ponting to Andrew Symonds, someone who can dictate a game the way Andrew does and dominate that back end," he said.

"His form we just couldn’t leave out. Steve will play a role, but I think it’s a smart choice."

Catch Willow Talk on our Youtube channel:

Catch Willow Talk Daily and all our cricket stuff on the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!