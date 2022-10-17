Brad Haddin Supports David Warner Taking Over The ODI Captaincy

Brad Haddin has thrown his support behind David Warner taking over the ODI captaincy on Willow Talk Daily.

Hadds shot down Pat Cummins suggestion that there could be a rotating skipper of the 50 over side with an ODI World Cup coming up next year.

He also believes Warner's experience in India makes him the best man for the job.

“I think David Warner’s your man. He’s tactically outstanding in India, he’s won titles with IPL (franchises)…”

