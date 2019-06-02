Brad Lloyd Dishes Some Dirt On Matthew Lloyd's Skin Care Routine

Carlton Head of Football Brad Lloyd joined the Sunday Rub and threw his brother, Essendon champion Matthew, under the bus.

When questioned, Brad revealed his brother is right into his skin care routine and agreed that he might be putting a rinse of dye through his hair to hide the greys.

LISTEN HERE:

"I remember Mum used to use the Vaseline Intensive Care and he'd dip into that occasionally," he said.

"And then you got the Nivea - he's pretty particular about that."

He then revealed that everyone in their family went grey early except for Matthew and agreed that some Just For Men might be at play.

"Mum's brothers (have) all gone grey pretty quickly, and myself and Simon have gone downhill with the greys."

"He's either one out of the box or there's something going on."