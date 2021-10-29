Bragging Rights Wagered As Cairns-Townsville Leaders Help Vaxx Push

A friendly wager has been set between two members of parliament in Queensland, as Townsville and Cairns continue their push to 80% double-dose vaccination.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Cairns' Michael Healey have bet to see which region will hit 80% fully vaccinated milestone before the other.

The stakes? The losing MP has to wear the opposing member's Super Cup rugby jersey to parliament.

Townsville's double-dose rate sits at 59.7%, marginally behind the Far North's of 61.1%.

Mr Stewart says while it's all a fun, friendly wager, it's important to remember what is being driven.

“It’s incredibly important people in Townsville get vaccinated to keep themselves, their loved ones and their community safe.” Both leaders say promoting the Queensland city rivalry over vaccination rates was a way to encourage people who were previously hesitant to go and get vaccinated. Post “The boxing gloves are on for the Member for Cairns and I, but it’s the nurses donning surgical gloves to administer vaccines in North Queensland that deserve the spotlight in the centre of the ring,” Mr Stewart said. “I am a bit biased, I know Townsville will come out on top when it comes to getting vaccinated from Covid-19.”

