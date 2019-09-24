Brandi Carlile Has Just Announced Bluesfest Sideshows in 2020

It has just been announced that Brandi Carlile will be headlining her own Australian tour while in the country for Bluesfest next year.

Carlile will be coming to Australia after a landmark year where she took home three Grammy Awards and sold out the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

She'll be touring her award winning album By The Way and fans could be treated to songs from Carlile's country super group The Highwomen.

Don't miss out seeing the country superstar when hits Melbourne and Sydney in 2020 with Bluefest touring.

Tour Dates:

Mon 6 April, Hamer Hall Melbourne

Wed 8 April, Enmore Theatre Sydney



