Brandon Flowers From The Killers Fans Out Over Working With Lindsey Buckingham

Joining Triple M to announce their new album, single and tour The Killers singer frontman Brandon Flowers told us what to expect from their coming Imploding The Mirage Australian tour.

Talking about The Killers brand new single, Caution, Brandon Flowers casually dropped that ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Lindsey Buckingham appears on the new track, bringing his iconic guitar sound and "romance" to the new tune and "cutting loose".

The first album not recorded in their home state of Nevada, The Killers new album Imploding The Mirage has a Californian sound, with influence from the band's back catalogue.

Catch up on the full interview:



