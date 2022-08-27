Brandon Smith Highlights Hip Drop Inconsistency

Brandon Smith has claimed that hip drop tackles frequently occur in NRL games and declared that the severity of the injury impacts how long a player gets suspended.

Lindsay Collins was handed a Grade Three Dangerous Contact charge last night and is looking at a four to five-week suspension for a hip drop tackle that injured Tom Eisenhuth, who had to be assisted from the field.

Smith himself was penalised for a hip drop tackle three weeks ago on Tino Fa'asuamaleaui but wasn’t suspended.

“I reckon you’d see one hip drop tackle every two sets, they happen all the time,” Smith said.

“I was fortunate that the guy I hip-dropped was one of my best mates. He had a sore leg, but he got up and played the ball because he realised that he didn’t want to get me in trouble.

“Hopefully Tommy is alright, but it didn’t look too bad and there wasn’t too much force dropped down on him.

“I think the outcome dictates how bad the punishment is.”

