Brantley Gilbert Fans Can Expect A New Album SOON!

It’s been three years since Brantley Gilbert released an album, and in those three years, his life has changed dramatically. The man Entertainment Weekly hails for “his swaggering guitars, catchy hooks, and a DGAF attitude,” is approaching life and music a bit differently these days – feeling confident in his relationship with music and with his fans, the BG Nation.

Brantley established who he is on albums 1-4 and with that came the freedom to go deeper with his fifth studio album, FIRE & BRIMSTONE, available everywhere October 4 via The Valory Music Co. Pre-Order the album here: https://brantley.lnk.to/FireBrimstone.

“Fire & Brimstone” reflects life as it stands for Gilbert today: as a husband, father and one of Country music’s most honest and talented singer/songwriter/rockers. With 15 songs – all written or co-written by Gilbert – the album includes already-released cuts like the personal ode to his children “Man That Hung the Moon,” the growl-heavy “Not Like Us” and the Top 15-and-climbing collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens in a Small Town.”

The album also features a series of powerhouse collaborations with some of Country music’s finest artists such as Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Colt Ford.

“I know it sounds crazy, but never did I once bring a lyric sheet into the studio with me,” Gilbert says regarding the recording process for the new album. “I feel like I am at this stage in my career where I am confident enough to let the music take me where it’s meant to go, no matter how down and dirty that might be. There is no doubt that this is the album that allowed me to grow up musically.”

Gilbert recently released the emotional music video for “Man That Hung the Moon.” Directed by Matt Zervos, the video once again shows the sheer electricity of Gilbert’s unrelenting live show along with never-before-captured footage of Gilbert with his family as the hit maker continues to navigate the constant juggling act between being a father and being one of Country music’s biggest stars.

The album is set for release October 4, with pre-order available NOW https://brantley.lnk.to/FireBrimstone. Upon pre-order, fans will receive “Bad Boy,” released today with a new music video, as well as four additional, previously-released tracks from FIRE & BRIMSTONE. Additionally, exclusive album bundles are available for pre-order here: https://brantley.lnk.to/ShopBrimstone.





FIRE & BRIMSTONE Track List:



1. “Fire’t Up” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brandon Day, Justin Weaver)

2. “Not Like Us” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Amy Wadge)

3. “Welcome To Hazeville” (featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson and Willie Nelson) (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts, Colt Ford)

4. “What Happens In A Small Town” (featuring Lindsay Ell) (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Josh Dunne)

5. “She Ain’t Home” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brian Davis, Justin Weaver)

6. “Lost Soul’s Prayer” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Andrew DeRoberts)

7. “Tough Town” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Blake Chaffin, Andrew DeRoberts, Josh Phillips)

8. “Fire & Brimstone” (featuring Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss) (Written by Brantley Gilbert)

9. “Laid Back Ride” (Written by Brantley Gilbert)

10. “Bad Boy” Written by Brantley Gilbert, Andrew DeRoberts, Josh Phillips)

11. “New Money” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Brandon Day)

12. “Breaks Down” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Jaida Dreyer, Josh Mirenda, Justin Weaver)

13. “Man Of Steel” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Cole Taylor)

14. “Never Gonna Be Alone” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Erik Dylan)

15. “Man That Hung The Moon” (Written by Brantley Gilbert)



Producers on FIRE & BRIMSTONE include Brandon Day (tracks 1, 11), Mike Elizondo (tracks 2, 3, 5, 6, 12) and Dan Huff (tracks 2, 4, 7-10, 13-15).



Cover Art Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.