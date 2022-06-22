Brave Swimmers Bare All For Dark Mofo's Annual Nude Solstice Swim

Thousands of people stripped off to nothing and braved the cold for the annual Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim.

Awash with naked bodies, Sandy Bay’s Long Beach was a sight with nude bodies and red swimming caps on Wednesday morning, as 2000 keen swimmers plunged in to Hobart's River Derwent to celebrate winter solstice.

Huddling together before dawn, swimmers then took to the chilly water about 7.42am as the starting gun sounded and orange flares light up the sand.

While, most braved the water for only a matter of seconds, about 50 swimmers made the journey to the pontoon.

The swim's popularity had grown in recent years, with people travelling from all over Australia, with some even turned away, with tickets selling out two days after going on sale.

The solstice swim marks the shortest day of the year and the end of the Dark Mofo winter festival.

