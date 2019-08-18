Brayden Sier Fined By Collingwood Over Basketball Incident

Collingwood youngster Brayden Sier has been fined $5000 for last week's infamous "Phill Inn" incident.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley revealed his post-match press conference yesterday that Sier had addressed the playing group about the incident and is expected to return from his calf injury through the VFL next week.

"He's been sanctioned and he understands what he did was not a great decision.

"He's been fined $5000 and he's doing some community work, one night a week, each week for the rest of this year."

Sier will have an eye on playing AFL finals next month after being in and out of the team this year despite playing all four finals in 2018.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!