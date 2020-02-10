Break-in at Mount Gambier supermarket

Police are investigating a break-in at a Mount Gambier supermarket, and have released images of the suspect.

About 2.20am today (Monday 10 February) a CCTV camera was interfered with on the front of a supermarket on Suttontown Road.

About 3.40am today, a silver sedan reversed up to the entrance of the store, and the man pictured below smashed his way into the store and attempted to break open the cigarette cupboard with an axe, before stealing soft drinks and leaving in the same vehicle.

Anyone who recognises the suspect, or has information that can assist police is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au