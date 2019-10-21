Break Out The Getaway Sticks 'Cause It's Gonna Be A Spring Scorcher In Melbourne On Thursday

Break out the getaway sticks because Melbourne's in for some unreal weather this week.

Today's temp of 18 degrees is pretty stock standard for this time of year, but according to the weather bureau that will change midweek.

Melbourne will cop a 29 degree Spring day on Wednesday before unleashing an absolute pearler on Thursday with temps expected to reach 33 degrees.

The overnight temperature on Thursday won't dip below 16, so we're in for some real one leg outside of the blanket type action.

Make the most of it though because the warmer whether won't stick around for the weekend, with showers hitting us on Friday (24 degrees) and Saturday (17 degrees).