Breakdown Of New Restrictions

A new round of coronavirus measures has been announced by PM Scott Morrison in a bid to further "flatten the curve".

Here's what you can and can't do.

PUBLIC GATHERINGS:

Maximum of two people together at one time.

Exception 1: your household

Exception 2: funerals, weddings: remain at ten and five people respectively

ACCEPTABLE REASONS TO LEAVE YOUR HOME:

Shopping for what you need: food, essential supplies

Medical care or compassionate needs

To exercise (max of two people)

For work and education, if you cannot work or learn remotely.

PEOPLE WHO SHOULD NOT LEAVE HOME: (NOT MANDATORY BUT STRONGLY ADVISED)

Over 70

Chronically ill over 60

Indigenous Australians over 50

RENTALS:

Good news for people struggling to pay their rent at the moment, they can't be evicted for the next six months.

The Prime Minister has announced a moratorium to stop landlords kicking people out.

However as landlords still have mortgages to pay the PM is urging them to sit down with banks and tenants to work out bespoke agreements.



FURTHER CLOSURES:

Public playgrounds, skate parks and boot camps.



HOTEL ISOLATION:

Those returning from overseas have spent their first night in hotel isolation.

Our top cop understands some people are unhappy with the bed, pillow and the dinner provided, but the reality is they need to stay put for 14 days for the safety of the state.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says they're being well looked after.

NUMBER OF CASES:

NSW continues to have the most number of COVID19 cases in the country.

At least 1,791 people have tested positive and eight of the 16 who've sadly passed away from the illness have been from our state.

Over 91,000 have been tested and cleared.

