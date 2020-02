The Albany Regional Volunteer Service will be offering food relief to locals in need for the remainder of this month.

Breakfast in the Park will be delivered in:

The little park on Mokare Road, Spencer Park every Tuesday 7-8 am.

The big magnolia tree outside the old gaol on Stirling Terrace every Wednesday 7-8 am.

Both morning will have bacon and egg rolls for free to anyone who needs a helping hand.