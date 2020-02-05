Breakfast For Those In Need

Albany and Regional Volunteer Service will be offering a free warm breakfast to those in need in Albany.

Breakfast in the park will be in Spencer Park each Tuesday morning and outside the old gaol in Albany every Wednesday morning until the end of the month.

Co-founder Tracey Sleeman says they hope to continue the service as it's already proven to be an in need service.

Both mornings will begin from 7 a.m and run for an hour, including a hot breakfast of bacon and egg rolls on those cold Albany mornings.