Breakfast Radio Milestone For Mackay & Whitsundays! Jay & Dave Notch Up 10 Years Together!

Attention Mackay and the Whitsundays! Turn up volume because this month Triple M brekkie hosts Jay Shipston and Dave Peters celebrate 10 years on air together, an incredible milestone.

The secret to their success? Both say the community spirit of the region and genuine chemistry and friendship.

Jay said it was an honour that Mackay and Whitsundays locals have let the two of them be such a big part of their lives for the past 10 years.

“While I’ve been here for 16 years, 10 have been hosting breakfast with Dave, and it’s 10 years I wouldn’t change for the world. It’s not easy getting up at 3am every day, to bring joy, and sometimes difficult news, to our listeners over breakfast. It’s definitely a milestone to celebrate, and I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else.”

Dave agreed, saying chemistry was a key. “We are mates off air as well, you can't fake chemistry,” he said.

“Breakfast radio is like an arranged marriage. You’re thrown together to make it work, but we were lucky that even though we can be completely different in so many ways, we 'clicked' even before starting together and we have supported each other over this incredible decade.”

Looking back on the past 10 years, Dave said being involved in bringing big concerts to town like KISS, Motley Crue, The Living End and Elton John had been a definite highlight.

In a heartfelt moment, Dave said Jay’s coming out on air was a huge highlight for him, as a breakfast host, a mate, and a human. “Jay was extremely nervous beforehand and worried what listeners would think, but our listeners are incredible and the support he received was overwhelming. What a brave radio moment to be part of.”

He said community spirit was a huge part of the region. “If someone needs a hand, we pitch in. Last year during COVID lockdown and restrictions, we still had one of the biggest fundraising years for the Salvation Army, raising well over $60K in toys for kids that may not have received anything for Christmas. What a heart this area has, and we are proud to be part of it and we look forward to many, many more years on the air!”

About Triple M:

After 40 years, Triple M continues to be one of Australia’s best-known radio entertainment brands and the only radio network that provides its listeners with a unique combination of Rock’s Greatest Hits, Sport and Comedy. With 49 stations across Australia, including five digital stations, Triple M Soft Rock, Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Country, Triple M Hard N Heavy and Triple M 90s, Triple M has become known for playing Rock’s Greatest Hits, and its iconic talent and shows that get people talking.

The iconic brand entertains more than 3.7 million radio listeners each week and is home to some of Australia’s biggest sporting heroes, comedians and music gurus including Mick Molloy, Basil Zemplias, Lawrence Mooney, Mark Geyer, Gus Worland, Jess Eva, Margaux Parker, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Luke Darcy, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Gorden Tallis, Greg Martin, Dennis Cometti, Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Andrew Jarman to name just a few!