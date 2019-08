An Australian has been shot and killed in New Zealand in an attempted robbery.

Police have confirmed a manhunt is underway after the tourist was murdered by a gunman trying to steal a campervan in the North Island seaside town, Raglan.

"The offender is still outstanding," police confirmed, saying it was a random attack.

His terrified partner is believed to have run several kilometres to get help.

