Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Stars In A New Crime Drama

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will star in a new crime drama being released later this year.

The show, called Your Honor is a 10-episode legal thriller which follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Watch the trailer here:

Your Honor is set to premiere on Stan in December.

