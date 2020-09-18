Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Stars In A New Crime Drama

Watch the trailer here!

Article heading image for Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Stars In A New Crime Drama

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will star in a new crime drama being released later this year.

The show, called Your Honor is a 10-episode legal thriller which follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. 

Watch the trailer here: 

Your Honor is set to premiere on Stan in December.

