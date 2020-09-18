Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Stars In A New Crime Drama
Watch the trailer here!
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will star in a new crime drama being released later this year.
The show, called Your Honor is a 10-episode legal thriller which follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
Watch the trailer here:
Your Honor is set to premiere on Stan in December.
