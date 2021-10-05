BREAKING: Dominic Perrottet Voted In As NSW Premier

The votes are in, and NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has been elected the new Premier of New South Wales.

Mr Perrottet won the ballot hands down winning 39 votes to 5 against Planning Minister Rob Stokes at a party room meeting of Liberal MPs at NSW Parliament House on Tuesday morning.

Liberal party whip Adam Crouch delivered the new state leadership announcement, after Gladys Berejiklian declared her resignation as premier on Friday over an ICAC inquiry.

"A ballot has been held and I can declare that the honorable Dominic Perrottet has been elected to the leadership position of the New South Wales Liberal Parliamentary party and they can also confirm that the deputy position has been awarded to the honorable Stuart Ayres" - MP Adam Crouch

Elected as the 46th premier of NSW, Mr Perrottet said he is honored to be the next state leader.

"It’s an honour and absolute privilege to be elected as the parliamentary leader of the Liberal party, the premier of New South Wales. Alongside my deputy leader, Stuart Ayres"

I really appreciate the trust my colleagues have put in me today, and we’ll have more to say a bit later in about an hour’s time," he said.

