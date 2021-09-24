Breaking: FBI Issues Warrant For Brian Laundrie's Arrest

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito documented their adventure on social media. Source: Brain Laundrie Instagram

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of murdered influencer, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The developments come as Mr Laundrie remains missing for more than a week now.

As detailed in the arrest documents issued by the FBI, the warrant is “pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr Laundrie’s activities follow the death of Gabrielle Petito. While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partner across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

The FBI discovered Ms Petito’s remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming last Sunday after a long air and ground search for the woman whose family reported missing since September 11. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Documents allege Mr Laundrie used Ms Petito’s credit card after her disappearance.

Ms Petito and her fiancé 23-year-old Mr Laundrie had set off on an adventure in a white 2012 Ford Transit van converted into a camper van travelling from New York to Oregon.

Ms Petito went missing in late August and Mr Laundrie returned to his parents home in North Port, Florida, where the couple lived, alone on September 1.

Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta reported their son “missing” on Friday, September 17 after he set off on a hike in the 10,000 hectare Carlton Reserve. North Port law enforcement officers and the FBI continue their extensive land, water and air search within the reserve as Laundrie remains missing.

His parents say he was driving a silver Ford Mustang and had a backpack as he set off for the nature reserve.

More to come on this story.

