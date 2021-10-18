BREAKING: Gutwein Confirms Hobart And Southern Tasmania To Exit Snap Lockdown

Hobart and southern Tasmania are "effectively snapping back" after being plunged into lockdown on Friday after a man fled from hotel quarantine and went gallivanting around Hobart’s northern suburbs after his escape.

The 31-year-old man returned a positive result, prompting Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein to send the region into a three-day snap lockdown amid fears of a developing outbreak over the weekend after the man had been “uncooperative,” refusing to reveal all his movements to health authorities.

There are slight changes to the new freedoms however, with face masks to remain until Friday 6pm.

“What I’m very pleased to say is that we’re on top of this and as of tonight at 6pm, as per the plan, the lockdown will be lifted,” the Premier said.

Mr Gutwein said these small safety regulations will ensure Tasmania gets back to a Covid-free normal as soon as possible.

“There will be a need to wear masks until 6pm on Friday, it will be reviewed on Friday morning, and we’ll provide further update then,” he confirmed.

“We need to take that extra precaution.”

Aged care and hospital restrictions will also remain in place until 6pm Friday.

For a full list of mask requirements, visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

