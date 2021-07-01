BREAKING: Lockdown Extended For Brisbane & Moreton Bay

Brisbane City Council and Moreton Bay are to stay put, with lockdown extended for another 24 hours, due to three new COVID-19 cases overnight.

The new cases include the partner of an airport worker and a mother and daughter in Carindale.

However, Queensland's snap lockdown will end at 6pm on Friday June 2 for Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the media with new details.

"For people in the Brisbane City Council and Moreton Bay local government areas, the lockdown will continue for 24 hours," she said

Ms Palaszczuk said the mother and daughter had been out quite extensively around Brisbane, and contact tracers need another 24 hours to determine close contacts.

There were 29,990 tests conducted on Wednesday July 1.

