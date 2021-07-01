BREAKING: Lockdown To End For The Gold Coast Tonight

Good news for the Gold Coast - Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk has announced lockdown will end from 6pm Friday July 2.

Lockdown will also end for Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville.

However, Brisbane City Council and Moreton Bay are to stay put, with lockdown extended for another 24 hours, due to three new COVID-19 cases overnight.

The new cases include the partner of an airport worker and a mother and daughter in Carindale located in Brisbane's south-east.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.