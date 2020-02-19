BREAKING | Lodge Sustains Suspected Knee Injury at Training

Broncos Face Nervous Wait

Article heading image for BREAKING | Lodge Sustains Suspected Knee Injury at Training

Broncos star forward Matt Lodge’s start to the season is in doubt after suffering a suspected knee injury at training yesterday.

Lodge, 24, made contact with the knee of another player during a semi-contact session during yesterday’s training in preparation for this weekend’s trial games against the Cowboys and Wynnum Manly.

The club are concerned but hopeful that it's not a season-ending ACL injury.

Lodge will see a specialist this afternoon where the extent of the injury will be confirmed.

More to come…

19 February 2020

Brisbane Broncos
Matt Lodge
ACL
Brisbane Broncos
Matt Lodge
ACL
Brisbane Broncos
Matt Lodge
ACL
