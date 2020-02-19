BREAKING | Lodge Sustains Suspected Knee Injury at Training

Broncos star forward Matt Lodge’s start to the season is in doubt after suffering a suspected knee injury at training yesterday.

Lodge, 24, made contact with the knee of another player during a semi-contact session during yesterday’s training in preparation for this weekend’s trial games against the Cowboys and Wynnum Manly.

The club are concerned but hopeful that it's not a season-ending ACL injury.

Lodge will see a specialist this afternoon where the extent of the injury will be confirmed.

More to come…